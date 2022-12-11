Tunisians protest president ahead of polls







Hundreds protested in Tunisia Saturday against President Kais Saied ahead of parliamentary elections that represent the latest consolidation of a power grab he began in July last year. The protests were organised by political parties that have been marginalised by Saied — first by him firing the government and suspending parliament last year, then by […]

