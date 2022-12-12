4 to die by hanging for conspiracy, armed robbery, others





An Ado- Ekiti High Court, on Monday, sentenced four persons: Ojo Ajaiyi, 22; Matthew Osalade, 23; Adebisi Ogundare, 23 and Busayo Adeniyi, 23 to death by hanging for armed robbery and other offences. The defendants had, on Aug. 24, 2020, been arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotoso on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper