Aero revs to life with six aircraft fleet, rejigs maintenance unit





The oldest commercial airline in the country, Aero Contractors, has returned to scheduled operations after four months of voluntary withdrawal. The “rebirth”, which typifies resilience, may have put to rest conflicts of interest and instability in the management structure of the distressed airline. Founded in 1959, Aero Contractors has been under receivership and care of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper