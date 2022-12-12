Anchor university to provide Nigeria researchers, leaders with integrity – Kumuyi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Founder and Chancellor of Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said the institution is producing future leaders with integrity and researchers with global relevance for the country.

Speaking at the university’s 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremonies and awards, Kumuyi, charged the graduands to grow up like cornerstones after their graduation, able to showcase the vision of the university and in the fear of God, abiding by the training they have received during their stay in the institution.

He noted that the university was established as a citadel of learning for holistic human transformation and development.

The founder restated that the core values of the university are holiness, transparency, courage, ability and resourcefulness, which they should project everywhere they go.

Kumuyi, who noted that character without competence is incomplete, said both would help them to achieve a lot in their lives.

He urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the…