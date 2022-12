The interim Chairman, of the Management Committee of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Mr Aminu Ahmed, has said that the Pan-African drive shown by the Dangote Group will benefit the Africa Continental and Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA).

The post Dangote’s Pan-African drive will benefit AFCFTA, says Kano Chamber appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper