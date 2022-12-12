Foreign airlines retain 200% high fares, stranded fund hits $551m





• Tough choices for travellers with N2m, N3m Economy Class tickets • Nigeria tops countries with highest blocked funds globally • Carriers got $120m not $265m from CBN, says IATA • Lawmakers urge understanding as travel experts task FG on obligations to airlines House of Representatives’ appeal to foreign airlines to reopen cheaper layers of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper