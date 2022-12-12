Ogun NNPP governorship candidate urges youths to disregard Tinubu’s ‘undemocratic’ words | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, has urged Nigerian youths to disregard Bola Tinubu’s order to “fight”, “grab” and “run [away] with” political power.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was captured in a video giving the charge to party faithful in London.

“Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. They don’t serve it a la carte. At all costs, fight for it, grab it and run with it,” Tinubu said in the viral video.

Reacting, Ajadi described the comments made by Tinubu as undemocratic and urged Nigerian youths to resist every attempt by desperate politicians to rig the 2023 elections.

Ajadi said Nigerian youths must show the world that elections in Nigeria are no longer business as usual where corrupt people have their way.

He added that the peace of Nigeria can no longer be dismissed for the ambition of desperate…