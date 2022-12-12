Shun peanuts, vote according to your conscience, minister urges women | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dame Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has reiterated the ministry’s resolve to support and promote programmes that will

uplift Nigerian women.

Tallen said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after an “Awareness Walk” in Abuja.

The event was organised by Women W4W/HE4SHE, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter.

The theme of the walk was ‘2023 Elections: Women Voices Must Be Heard/Campaign Against Gender Based Violence”.

According to the minister, we must engage women in programmes that will improve their wellbeing.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections, Tallen said, “if women can support one another, we can determine who becomes the president of Nigeria.”

The minister expressed joy that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, “we have a female governorship candidate in a ruling party.

“We must support her and all other female candidates to make sure they sail tnrough. Our voices must be…