2023 presents unique opportunity for Delta residents to attain prosperity – Niboro | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Presidential Spokesman and Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has called on Deltans to take their future into their own hands and enthrone tangible change in the state in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in Abuja over the weekend while addressing journalists on the progress of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s governorship campaign in the state.

He stated that the 2023 election is an opportunity for Deltans to make intentional decisions that directly impact their lives for the better. He said that poverty, despair, a spiralling crime rate, and avarice in public governance must come to an end in the state, and expressed hope that Deltans would do the needful on election day.

“Our people are overwhelmingly desirous of change that is tangible and enduring, and there’s a no better opportunity to demonstrate how they feel than during the coming elections. The level of poverty and…