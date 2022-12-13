FG slams Atiku over comment on Boko Haram | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Tuesday berated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over a statement credited to him expressing surprise at the existence of Boko Haram insurgents.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was quoted as saying that he could not understand the Boko Haram phenomenon and wondered why Boko Haram continued to operate.

Responding to the statement, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Atiku should throw the question to his party, PDP “under whose watch the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009 and festered.”

The minister gave the response at the 11th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ organised to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) edition featured the Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakar. who gave the scorecard of the ministry in the past seven years

In an opening remark, Mohammed said…