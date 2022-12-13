Lagos Assembly passes N1.768tr 2023 budget | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sanwo-Olu getss PVC, charges Lagosians to get theirs

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the state’s N1.768 trillion budget for 2023. The breakdown of the approved budget showed N748.096 billion as recurrent expenditure and N1.019 trillion as capital expenditure.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said the passion with which the lawmakers processed the bill for passage showed their love for the progress of the state.

MEANWHILE, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to electorate in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in their localities.

He made the appeal, yesterday, when he stopped at INEC office in Sura area of Lagos Island Local Council to collect his PVC alongside his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and some of his cabinet members

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a few…