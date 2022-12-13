





Lionel Messi has made history by becoming the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches. He accomplished his latest feat during Argentina’s semi-final victory against Croatia in Qatar. The 35-year-old had equaled a long-standing World Cup record even before his first touch as he joined Germany’s Lothar Matthaus on […]

The post Messi smashes World Cup records, equals Maradona's mark in win over Croatia appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper