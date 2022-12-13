Nigeria, India agree to share intelligence on drug trafficking syndicates | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that the country has agreed to share vital intelligence on the activities of drug trafficking with India to a syndicate operating vulnerable drug routes in both countries.

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday. He noted that India has also agreed to strengthen the capacity of NDLEA officers with training.

“This was part of recommendations and agreements reached at the end of a two-day bilateral meeting held in New Delhi, India between an NDLEA delegation led by its Chairman, Mohamed Buba Marwa, and India counterpart, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), led by its Director General, Satya Narayan Pradhan,” Femi said

Femi added that the meeting also recommended the exchange of best practices in drug demand reduction and sharing of real-time information on the involvement of nationals of both countries in drug trafficking as well as conducting joint operations while agreeing to hold…