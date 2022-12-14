2023: Tinubu, Atiku absent as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, others sign path with CSOs on inclusive governance







The Presidential candidates of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar were absent as the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined others contesting for the position in 2023 to sign an agreement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country on inclusive government.

