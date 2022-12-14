AGF urged to stop “no prosecution notice” against Moro — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Calls for fresh prosecution

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has been urged to withdraw the “No-prosecution notice on former Minister and a Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, to pave way for fresh prosecution against him.

Achepa Oche Francis in a petition dated December 12 and submitted to the office of the AGF, urged him to reopen the allegations of gun-running pending against the Senator.

“Some years back, Senator Moro was accused of gun running and was arraigned before an Abuja court.

Achepa in the petition alleged that the Nolle prosequi was granted under fraudulent circumstances as no evidence suggested due process.

He added that Moro afterwards allegedly engaged in numerous activities that undermine national security.

“The Honorable Minister may wish to know that if urgent steps are not taken to revisit all criminal cases against Senator Moro, he will continue with his criminal…