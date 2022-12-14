Christmas from a distance: Overseas Ghanaian Workers feel connected to home with WorldRemit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Byline: Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Ghana, and Nigeria



ACCRA, Ghana, 14 December 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ghana, as many prepare to spend time and celebrate the Christmas and Cocoa harvest festivities with their families and friends across the country.

During this season, remittance inflows from Overseas Ghanaian Workers (OGWs) increase as those who cannot make it home to celebrate the holidays still send their love and support1. Remittance inflows to Ghana are expected to rise to $4.7 billion by the end of the year, having already increased by 4.4% more than 20212.

According to the latest 2022 year in review by World Bank, remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa grew an estimated 5.2% to $53 billion in 2022, compared with 16.4% last year. However, in 2023, remittances are projected to soften to 3.9% growth as many nations face adverse conditions in the global and regional environments3.

“This Christmas, we are…