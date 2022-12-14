Court vacates order sentencing IG to 3-month imprisonment — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, set aside its order committing the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to three-month imprisonment for contempt.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, in a ruling, said that there was evidence before the court that the I-G had substantially complied with the court’s earlier order directing the reinstatement of

Patrick Okoli, who compulsorily retired as a police officer.

Justice Olajuwon, therefore, agreed with the submission of counsel to the I-G, Simon Lough, SAN, praying the court to void the Nov 29 committal order.

The judge consequently declared that in view of the development, the application by Mr Baba “is worthy of sympathetic consideration.”

“In view of the substantial compliance with the order of the court and the assurance of ensuring full compliance, the order committing the applicant, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, is hereby set aside,” she…