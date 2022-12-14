Eloïne Barry Named Most Influential Woman of 2022 by New African Woman Magazine







ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 14th December 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA) is pleased to announce that its founder and CEO, Eloïne Barry, has been named one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 by New African Woman Magazine. The announcement was made on December 12, 2022. Eloïne has had a phenomenal year, with […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper