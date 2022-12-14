Embattled Ekiti Speaker, Aribisogan cries out to IGP Alkali for protection — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The embattled Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olugboyega Aribisogan yesterday cried out to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali over an alleged security threat to his life.

Both Akingholu and Olajide along with some lawmakers were immediately suspended indefinitely after the impeachment of Hon Aribisogan

Aribisogan in a petition, alongside two of his allies -Tajudeen Akingbolu and Adegoke Olajide to the IGP titled: ‘Save my soul/Appeal for Police protection’, dated 7th November 2022, recounted his ordeal after he was recently impeached in controversial circumstances.

Aribisogan in the petition made available to newsmen in Abuja alleged that three unknown men visited his private office and residence to make enquiries about his whereabouts since he announced his resolve to challenge his removal in Court on 17th November 2022.

The petition reads: “I hereby appeal to the Inspector General to save me and my family members from being…