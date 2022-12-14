





Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Launch of #EmpowerHer Female Empowerment Campaign After Making Worldwide Return HONG KONG, SAR, 14 December , 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-POP singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, today launched the global #EmpowerHer campaign following the successful release of the “Goodbye Princess” music video […]

The post “Goodbye Princess” makes waves across the internet with almost 42 million views appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper