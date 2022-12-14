Megan Thee Stallion Testifies At Court Hearing — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In the incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020, she said the 30-year-old defendant, Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, had instructed her to “dance” before firing.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me.”

“I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she said.

“At the time, we are at the height of police brutality,” she testified, “I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later.”

Lanez on the other hand denied the various assault and firearms accusations laid against him. If found guilty, he could spend up to 23 years in prison.

Before leaving the area again and getting back into the car, which was eventually halted by police, the WAP rapper left a trail of blood behind.

Minutes after being shot, a female friend who was previously in the car texted Megan Thee Stallion’s security…