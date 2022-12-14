Nigeria, others increase production as OPEC retains demand outlook | The Guardian Nigeria News

After many months of poor output, Nigeria, last month, ramped up production, albeit marginally, by 171,000 barrels according to OPEC data, even though the cartel’s crude oil production in November, fell by an average of 744,000 barrels per day.

Also, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday, left its key projections for oil supply and demand unchanged in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

Saudi Arabia’s November production fell by the most among its members, by 404,000 bpd, to 10.474 million bpd—Saudi Arabia’s lowest monthly average since May 2022.

Other significant production decreases were realised by the United Arab Emirates, which saw a decrease of 149,000 bpd in November, landing at 3.037 million bpd; Kuwait, which saw a dip of 121,000 bpd to 2.685 million bpd; and Iraq with a loss of 117,000 bpd to 4.465 million bpd.

Overall, OPEC’s average production for November fell to 28.826 million bpd—the lowest average production level…