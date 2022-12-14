You’ll be disappointed, INEC forewarns PVC-buying politicians — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Cautions supporters against ‘baseless conspiracy theories’

• Insists polls will be one genuine voter-one vote, no PVC-no voting

• Rigging will be impossible in 2023 general elections, says AIG

• Committee on election security assures of credible polls in Kano

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, declared affirmatively that disappointment awaits politicians “still going about purchasing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)” for use on election day.

The Commission also said supporters of competing presidential candidates will help their respective aspirants better if they spend the next two months before the polls rigorously convincing and mobilising registered voters to vote for their preferred candidates than “smearing the reputation of INEC with baseless conspiracy theories.” The Commission vowed: “It will not work.”

In a chat with The Guardian, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, maintained that the…