Appreciating Irabor’s rare wizardry — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It was a tragedy for Nigeria when, on March 28, 2022, the Abuja-Kaduna train came under attack leaving some passengers dead and many kidnapped by the bandits or Boko Haram as alleged.

While ransom was paid in bits, the kidnapped victims were also being released in bits; a situation that halted the Abuja-Kaduna train from resuming operations. This development plunged the country into chaos and fear as scores were held captive.

When hope of having all of them released seemed to have been lost, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, waded into the matter and tactically brought the situation under control with the eventual release of what was left of the abducted train victims.

This particular development and special operations that involved a carefully crafted presidential think tank were made possible with the involvement of General Lucky Irabor and his show of patriotism, responsibility and desire to see that Nigerian citizens anywhere in the country are safe. It…