Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, has remanded Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and one Dauda Sulaiman in prison pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions

Source: Guardian Newspaper