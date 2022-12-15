Court strikes out Sha’aban’s Appeal against APC candidate, Uba Sani | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


1 day ago

Government budget refers to an annual financial statement that denotes its anticipated expenditure and expected revenue generation in a fiscal year.

Ikpeazu 2

1 day ago

Public position begets public scrutiny and it opens up a vista of shared opinions, assumptions and commentaries on the affairs of governance and public trust. Regrettably, the space of public opinion can be overtly toxic to the point that cynics, mischief-makers and political opportunist ride overboard.

Modupe Ogundare

1 day ago

As part of efforts to advance…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR