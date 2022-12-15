



Obanikoro’s wife, Fatima provides free medical care for women Wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, yesterday, urged women to warn their children and wards against being used by unscrupulous politicians to cause election violence in 2023. Mrs Hamzat stated this at women’s wellness, mental health and HIV awareness programme, where […]

The post Hamzat urges women to caution wards against electoral violence appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper