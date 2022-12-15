Lulu Lingerie Opens in Port Harcourt







LuLu Lingerie, Nigeria’s foremost distributor and retailer of multi-brand underwear, sleepwear, and intimate apparel, opened its sixth branch in Port Harcourt, on 11th December 2022. To celebrate the launch of its newest branch situated at Shop G08, Garden City Mall, Port Harcourt, the brand hosted residents of the city to a grand Lulu Lingerie experience. […]

