Oil theft: Group okay partnership between NNPC, Tompolo against saboteurs | The Guardian Nigeria News

A citizens-led anti-sabotage group under the aegis of The Natives has thrown their weights behind the decision by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to partner with Government Ekpemupolo to curtail the menace of oil theft in the polity.

Led by Mr Smart Edwards, the group assured that it will do everything possible to defend Nigerians from being shortchanged by some cartels in the oil sector, hence it will mobilize a monitoring body across the country against saboteurs.

It noted: “Our national interests are far above the high demands of a few, we must support the management of NNPCL and the regulatory bodies. It is also important to assist genuine marketers in their noble businesses, not the ones bent on racketeering, sabotage and frustration of Nigerians.

“There must be some good in the new management of NNPCL, enlightening and informing Nigerians of rising oil production, the recent increase of numbers of major…