Over 300 stranded Nigerians in India to land Abuja airport today – NEMA





In continuation of compliance with the recent approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is set to evacuate about 300 stranded Nigerians from India back home through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport between today 15th and 16th December 2022.

Source: Guardian Newspaper