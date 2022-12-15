TETFund declares readiness to fund tertiary institution innovation hub projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has expressed the readiness of the Fund to replicate innovation hub projects in public universities and other higher education institutions in the country.

Echono made this known at the opening of TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) initiative on Wednesday in Abuja.

The TETFund boss, who said the TETFAIR programme was put in place in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, revealed that the move was part of efforts to institutionalise Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria.

“The TETFAIR programme is being conducted by TETFund in collaboration with Innov8 Technology Hub, a firm championing the advancement of Science and Technology Education in Nigeria.

“The programme is designed to support the advancement of solution-driven research, innovation and sustainable development in Nigeria. Being a year-long programme, TETFAIR is aimed at providing a unique opportunity for our academics…