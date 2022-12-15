Why Labari Africa launched $3 million fund for Nollywood films – Tunde Leye | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Guardian Nigeria

15 December 2022   |  
6:58 am

A Nollywood stakeholder, Tunde Leye, has said that his company, Labari Africa Productions, is investing $3 million in Nigeria’s Nollywood because of the immense potential of the industry, and to groom a new wave of filmmakers. Leye, the managing partner of the firm, said this in a news release announcing the launch of Labari Africa…

Tunde Leye is the Managing Partner of Labari Africa Productions.

A Nollywood stakeholder, Tunde Leye, has said that his company, Labari Africa Productions, is investing $3 million in Nigeria’s Nollywood because of the immense potential of the industry, and to groom a new wave of filmmakers.

Leye, the managing partner of the firm, said this in a news release announcing the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR