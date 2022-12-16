Applause as Vice Admiral Gambo perform ground breaking for two navy estates | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief of the naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has again performed a ground-breaking ceremony for two estates in Karshi, Nassarawa State and the Admiralty estate in Asokoro, Abuja.

The two estates are parts of the many developmental projects the naval boss has accomplished since assuming office.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony Cluster H, Admiralty Estate, Navy town, Asokoro, Vice Admiral Gambo said he was delighted to perform the Ground Breaking Ceremony of housing estate developments on the 8.5 Hectares of land under a Joint Venture Partnership arrangements.

“Pertinently, access to adequate housing has long been viewed as the second most essential basic need of mankind outside food. It is considered to be an integral factor to derive satisfaction in economic, social and cultural rights. Accordingly, it is commonly accepted that the well-being of both individuals and families is substantially affected when the need for satisfactory housing is not…