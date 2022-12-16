Banditry: Zulum canvases support for Zamfara government | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Umara Zulum of Borno on Friday called on people of Zamfara to continue to support Gov. Bello Matawalle in his efforts to fight banditry and criminality in the state. Zulum made the call in Gusau at the opening of the 37th edition of National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Gusau. The News Agency of Nigeria…

56 mins ago

President Muhammadu Buhari says the National Housing Project (NHP) in which 6,000 housing units are being constructed in 45 sites across the country is an example of the fulfilment of his change agenda. The president stated this on Friday in Ilorin at the inauguration of Phase One of the NHP in Kwara. The phase consists…