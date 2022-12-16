Candidates fear rigging despite deployment of 6,866 BVAS in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urge INEC to be vigilant

Some political candidates in Rivers State have expressed fears that though the deployment of 6,866 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) may limit manipulation of election results, old politicians may deploy strategies to rig the 2023 elections.

They have, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be at alert and up their ante to address areas that can cause disfranchisement and rigging of the polls.

According to the Labour Party candidate for House of Representatives, Asari -Toru, Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency, Hilda Dokubo, the traditional politicians may choose to create a problem at the polling units by using their loyalists to scare voters away, and then bring in their own people to vote.

She maintained that any action that would disfranchise any voter to make way for preferred voters would amount to election rigging and should be addressed.

She said: “Yes, the BVAS is here and…