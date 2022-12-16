CWEMA seeks empowerment for women to mitigate gender-based violence







The Champion Women Entrepreneurs Mentoring Association (CWEMA) has charged the government and other critical stakeholders to increase avenues for the empowerment of Nigerian women who are prone to gender-based violence as a result of poverty. President of the Association, Mrs. Olakintan Wellington said this at weekend during an event to mark 16 days of activism […]

