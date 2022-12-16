Firm introduces digital platform to ease radio ads | The Guardian Nigeria News

Worried by the hitches associated with accessing advertisements on the radio by going digital, Space Universe, an indigenous technology innovation company has announced the launching of Radioadspread.com

RadioAdSpread is an AI-driven global advertisement platform that digitalizes the operation of radio advertisements globally while providing real-time reports.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform, which was held in Lagos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Space Universe, Tunji Idowu, explained that the innovation, which is an all-in-one radio advertisement booking platform, is birthed to provide a seamless solution and fix the gap between advertisers and radio stations, among

other parties involved.

According to him, “it allows you to reach radio stations, run your campaigns and monitor it at your own comfort.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria IBAN, Guy Murray Bruce, commended the efforts of the tech firm, saying, “the…