Germany's Baerbock to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria







German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will hand back 20 stolen Benin bronzes when she travels to Nigeria next week, her spokesman said Friday, as part of Berlin’s efforts to reckon with its colonial past. Germany signed an agreement in July to gradually begin returning hundreds of looted Benin bronzes from German museums. That this batch […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper