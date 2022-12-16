How fleeing Adedoyin’s son, Roheem dumped Adegoke’s remains, belongings, by witness | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyetunde Kazeem, one of the staff of Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile-Ife in the murder trial of Timothy Adegoke, yesterday, told an Osun State High Court 1, Osogbo, how the remains of the deceased were dumped inside a bush.

Kazeem, the fifth defendant, who appeared as a witness when the matter came up for hearing before Justice Adepele Ojo, however, denied stealing the deceased’s belongings after his remains were dumped inside the bush.



Led in evidence by his counsel, Murtala Abdulrasheed, the witness said the owner of the hotel, Rahman Adedoyin, was not at the hotel premises on the day Adegoke lodged in the hotel, adding that fleeing Adedoyin’s son, Roheem, the Managing Director at the hotel, asked him (Kazeem) and two other staff members to accompany him to take the corpse to the mortuary.



He said it was on their way that Roheem parked and dumped Adegoke’s remains alongside his laptop, bag, vovo phone and money beside him. On allegation that he conspired…