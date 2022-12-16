MDAs owes Federal Government N5.2 trillion –official







The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Malam Aliyu Ahmed, says more than 5,000 companies and individuals spread across 10 Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are owing the Federal Government about N5.2 trillion. Ahmed stated this at the zonal sensitisation workshop on Federal Government Debt Recovery Drive Through Project […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper