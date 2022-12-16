National Housing Project, fruit of our change agenda–Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the National Housing Project (NHP) in which 6,000 housing units are being constructed in 45 sites across the country is an example of the fulfilment of his change agenda.

The president stated this on Friday in Ilorin at the inauguration of Phase One of the NHP in Kwara.

The phase consists of 76 housing units, roads, infrastructure, water provision and electricity connection.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing units located on Asa Road consist of 48 units of two-bedroom bungalow, 20 units of a three-bedroom bungalow and four units each of one-bedroom and three-bedroom.

In a remark before inaugurating the project, the president, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recalled that NHP was conceived as part of his development agenda of addressing housing need in the country.

“When our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought your mandate to form the government in 2015,…