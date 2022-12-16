Ogun police arrest 49-year-old man for bathing with blood  | The Guardian Nigeria News

31 Aug 2020

Sunday Ishola, a crime suspect who killed a woman identified as Suberu Hannah, while kidnapping her daughter and grandchild in Ogun State, has been arrested. The 25-year-old fleeing suspect was apprehended at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Oguba Village, Republic of Benin. The Ogun State government security outfit, So-Safe Corps, confirmed the arrest…