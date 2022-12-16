Operators want increased check-in counters — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) has urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to increase the number of check-in counters to reduce flight delayed experienced by passengers at the airports.

The Vice President of the association, Chief Allen Onyema made this known at a book launch: ‘Air Transportation In Nigeria: The Lingering Expectations,’ in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two veteran aviation journalists, Olusegun Koiki and Chinedu Eze are the two authors to the book on air transportation in Nigeria.

Onyema, who is also the Air Peace Chairman, said airlines were experiencing inadequate counters to check-in thousands of passengers especially during the yuletide period where there would be increase in passengers traffic.

The vice president decried that ten airlines were cramped into one small space to execute their flights service to different parts of the country.

He said: “Flight delays and probably cancellations may…