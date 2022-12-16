



Mr Ismail Omipidan, Media Aide to former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday insisted that the administration of his principal never took any bank loan for the four years he served as governor. Omipidan, in a statement in response to Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s speech that Oyetola’s administration left behind a debt profile of N407.32 billion, […]

The post Osun: Oyetola never took any bank loan while in office – aide insists appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper