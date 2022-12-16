





Peru’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered ousted president Pedro Castillo to remain in detention for another 18 months after his arrest last week, which has sparked deadly unrest in the South American nation. Castillo was removed from office and detained after he tried to dissolve the legislature and announced he would rule by decree, in […]

The post Ousted Peru leader detained for 18 months amid protests appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper