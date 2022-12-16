Supreme Court dismisses appeal by energy company against 8 Rivers communities







The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by an energy production and distribution firm, NVT Power & Energy Ltd, against the judgment given in favour of eight communities in Rivers. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in a ruling, ordered the dismissal of the appeal marked: SC/CV/849/2022 filed against the June 7 ruling of the Court of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper