To ensure hitch-free travels and guard against road crashes as the end-of-year festivities begin, the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), has announced the deployment of personnel at its national and field commands for the commencement of its end-of-year special patrol operations code-named ‘Operation Zero’.

