Atiku, in Imo, pledges to revive businesses, end insecurity if elected | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised businesses and trade will pick up again if he wins next February’s presidential election.

The former Nigerian vice president made this known at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He said: “For me, it is homecoming to Imo again. The first chieftaincy title I got in the Southeast was in Imo State.

“I gave an airport to the community I belong to. So, If I become the president, Imo is the president.”

On insecurity, Atiku noted that if elected, he would sit and dialogue with aggrieved individuals to resolve the insecurity problem in the state.

“If you elect me, I will sit with stakeholders and sort out the issue of insecurity. If you elect me, business and trade will pick again. This is part of my policy document. There will be no need for any young man and woman not to have anything to do. We will provide an…