



Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Saturday, said it is shameful that the about 20 security agencies in the country have not prosecuted a single suspect arrested in connection with the burning of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission nationwide.

The post Attacks on INEC: It's shameful that security personnel have not been able to bring any suspects to justice says Right Group appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper