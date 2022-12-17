Berlinale: Generation Kplus, Generation 14plus films ready





Organisers of Generations, one of the flagship events of the yearly Berlin in International Film Festival have confirmed the first films of the Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus competitions: Nine short films and nine full-length films, among them are 11 world premieres and eight feature-length film debuts. The first films confirmed so far hint at a […]

